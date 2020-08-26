Best OTG ovens for your kitchen

Cook everything fresh

This OTG comes with a storage capacity of 16 litres which makes it compact to be fitted and slotted anywhere in your kitchen. The stainless steel powder coated body and cavity material makes this machine long lasting and it will also remain rust free. It has a rotisserie to make those kebabs and roasts. It also has a built-in timer and this sends you a notification alert as soon as the cooking process is complete. And then, there is also a heat-isolated door handle to avoid untoward heat shocks while accessing warm food. If you want to invest in a top quality product, look no further.

Timer controlled thermostat

It comes with three control knobs and makes for a full customizable cooking experience. The illuminated chamber helps you see the food being cooked, and the timer controlled thermostat ensures that your food does not get spoilt. There are 5 heating modes, including top and bottom heating and convection modes, which will have you covered for all needs. Other than the main unit, it includes a crumb tray, little fork, grill rack and a food tray. Looking for a hassle-free OTG? Go for this one for its versatile heating modes.

Facilitates quick cooking

With this OTG, you can easily and conveniently cook delicious treats for yourself and your loved ones. There are auto cook menus which let you quickly cook different dishes without breaking a sweat. The elegant design of the OTG makes it a great addition to the kitchen counter. Also, you will not have to wait for a long time for the food to be ready as it facilitates express cooking. You search for the best OTG for the perfect grilled food ends here as the adjustable thermostat will ensure best results. The product comes with skewer rods which are perfect to grill kebabs and other food. For all your grilling needs, this is a one-stop solution.

This is a powerful OTG

This compact table top oven toaster griller allows you to toast golden brown bread slices or cook pizzas with a tender, crispy crust in less time. The interior is specially designed for even toasting of up to 4 slices of bread at a time and a 9 inch pizza. With 800W of power, this OTG heats up in as little time as 2-3 minutes and cooks food faster. This is an energy efficient device that will take care of your electricity bill. There are two elements at the top and bottom for high-efficiency heating. The 60-minute timer with stay-on functionality will allow you to cook food exactly as per your need. For these premium features, the product uses very little energy and is ideal for those who want to cut down on the electricity bill.