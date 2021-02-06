Best open face helmets for Royal Enfields

For large heads

The Dass Getz Bomber – ISI open-faced helmet comes in the color matt black but is also available in matt blue and matt storm. It has a large size that is suitable for head sizes ranging between 57cm to 61cm. The helmet’s outer shell is made of hard compressed ABS. Its special features include a clear visor and a high quality internal padding, which is made of EPS liner and a comfortable non-allergic foam. Other than that, it is also ISI certified!

Graphic Helmet

The Steelbird SB-27 7 wings tank open face graphic helmet has two sizes – medium which is 580 MM and large which is 600 MM. It has nine different color combinations and variants available, based on design and style. Its inner material is made of expanded polystyrene. The outer bit is made of high impact composite material shell or ABS and its interiors are hygienic thanks to its multi-pore breathable padding. It also has a neck protector to provide both extra comforts as well as safety. The inside layer is also hair friendly!

Aviator face shield

The Sage Square Guardian open face helmet is suitable for Royal Enfield and it comes in thirteen different color variants. Other than that, it is also available in the following sizes-small, medium, large and extra-large. It has an optically correct aviator styled face shield as well as a chin strap retention which is made from nylon straps and delicate comfortable padding. It stays true to its size and its chin straps are also adjustable. The shape of the helmet is such that it fits into the shape of your skull comfortably if the correct size is brought.

Official helmet

This helmet is from the official store of Royal Enfield and is available in the following sizes – medium, large and extra-large. Other than that, you get to avail it in six different colors too! Its protective lightweight shell is made of fiberglass and an expanded polystyrene inner lining to get extra protection. It is a combination of knit and mesh as well as polyester internals. It looks smart and sleek and would complete your whole biker look with class!