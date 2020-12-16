Best oils to give baby a great massage

Massage oil for stronger bones.

Unlike many other formulations, this ayurvedic oil is a mix of Shankhapushpi, Masha, Ratanjot, Karpura, Saral taila and Tila tel that offers proven benefits to babies. Regular massage helps to make the baby's bones and muscles stronger while having no side-effects. Clinically proven to have 2X faster physical growth, this unscented oil is excellent for all skin types and is perfect for massaging arms, legs, back, chest and abdomen. Buy this if you're looking for a natural oil to massage a baby multiple times a day.

Massage oil for a healing touch.

From trusted brand Himalaya, this baby massage oil is gentle, safe and infused with the goodness of several herbs. With ingredients like olive oil that nourishes and soothes and aloe vera that gently moisturises, this is perfect for daily massages. We found it most effective when done half an hour before a bath as it helps balance and restore the skin's moisture and relax the baby. If you're looking to enhance bonding time with your baby, buy this one without a second thought.

100% natural blend of oils

Great for children from zero to five years of age, this mildly fragranced massage oil is a mix of Sesame, Olive, Sweet Almond and Jojoba oil. With no harmful chemicals and an easy pump head bottle, we found this was great to travel with and use daily. This oil is not greasy and easily absorbed by the baby's skin, leaving the skin soft and supple. Priced affordably, now you can use this cold-pressed oil for hair and skin. Care for skin rashes, use it for nail care and more on your newborn with confidence.

A unique blend of traditional oils.

Start a loving pre-bedtime bonding session with your child using this unique oil blend. Use soft, circular motions for a gentle massage that covers any dry or rough patches from head to toe to soothe and calm your baby. Hypoallergenic, mild and formulated to care for a baby's gentle skin, you can rest assured that your baby is getting the best with this certified toxin-free product. With every purchase, you can be sure that there are no mineral oils, sulphates (SLS, SLES), Parabens, Synthetic Fragrances, or any other potentially harmful chemicals. If you're looking for something to help your baby drift off into dreamland easily, this oil with organic chamomile is the best.