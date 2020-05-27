Best Oil Therapies Your Mind And Soul Deserve

The best, soothing end to a long, tedious day!

Parachute is a name synonymous with oils. Parachute Advansed Hot Oil is made with the goodness of pure coconut oil and enriched with natural ayurvedic ingredients like White thyme, malakangani, piper nigrum & hibiscus, deeply conditions your hair, leaving it soft and manageable. This hair oil is designed for winter dryness, heals damage and nourishes dry hair

The warm blend of coconut and ayurvedic ingredients provide a protective layer, keeping hair strands moisturized, nourished and deeply conditioned. Massage your hair lightly to provide hair therapy and nourishment. Bail out of those worries by using this warm ayurvedic oil from Parachute.

Say hello to well-nourished skin!

Acure talks about being ‘radically rejuvenating’, and that is exactly what this aromatherapy rose oil provides. A chemical-free oil that is vegan, paraben-free, and sulfate-free. They call it the skin superfood which is incredibly rich in vitamin E, essential fatty acids, and proteins, the argan oil helps restore the appearance of texture and tone.

This can be used as a hair or face serum, body massage oil, or apply it to your hand, elbow or heels. This hydrating cold pressed rose oil also provides anti-ageing support and supports your daily rejuvenation requirement after a long day at the office.

Hair fall will no longer be an issue!

Hair fall has been a major issue for both men and women across the world. The problem is extremely stressful especially for women in particular. Biotique Bio Bhringraj Fresh Growth Therapeutic Oil is an affordable yet super effective oil which helps nourish the scalp, which leads to strengthening hair strands while encouraging fresh growth as well.

This therapeutic oil helps in diminishing greying and can be used on all types of hair. This product is not gender-specific and can be used by both men and women. Worried about toxins? Don’t. This one is sulfate-free. So, if you are looking at anti-hair fall treatments, we really recommend you try out Biotique Bio Bhringraj Fresh Growth Therapeutic Oil for best results.

As natural as they come!

This unadulterated, free of synthetics and entirely pure therapeutic oil from Plant Therapy is ideal to not just apply to the body but also in case of a toothache, muscle aches and pain thus providing natural relief. The clove bud has a warm, spicy aroma that smells like fresh cloves which can also be used in household cleaning products for greater cleaning power.

These oils are completely safe, pure and natural whilst providing relief and relaxation to the mind, body and the house when used accordingly. Therapy is incomplete without the Plant Therapy Clove bud oil that gives you the feeling of attaining nirvana. Buy it now!