Best of unisex watches

Interchangeable straps

This analog watch is the definition of everyday elegance. It features a soft blue matte dial with numeral indexes, two-hand movement in a slim case and silicone strap. This electronic watch movement features a quartz crystal that oscillates when a current is applied to it. Maintain your signature style, or refresh your look, with swappable, versatile watch straps that allow you to change things up as often as you like. The strap has high-quality leather, metals and silicone help maintain a look that stands the test of time. It’s the perfect watch to glam up an everyday look, or to complete a sophisticated ensemble.

Small dial

This is a vintage series digital black dial unisex watch. It has a resin/black chrome-plated case with a stainless steel band and adjustable clasp. The watch has an electro-luminescent backlight and comes with other features like daily alarm, hourly time signal, auto calendar and 12/24-hour time format. This is a very light weight watch, weighing less than 50 grams and comes with an unmatched accuracy. It has a battery life of 7 years. The is recommended for customers looking for a small dial watch with a superb battery life.

Pac-Man design

The game PAC-MAN burst onto the arcade scene and helped create a whole new kind of entertainment way back in 1980. This is a special edition Pac-Man watch which functions like an alarm, stopwatch and date display, but also plays the iconic PAC-MAN melody and has a retro flair to spare. It has a stainless steel gold strap with a fold-over clasp. This is among the most respected brands in watch-making so you are clearly buying quality. It is the ideal buy for any vintage watch lovers.

Multi-functional option

This watch brings the best of both worlds in one. It comes with dual-time function – you can set different times for different time zones in the analog and digital mode. It also has alarm and chronological functions as well as date-time feature in digital mode. The watch has a sporty look and can be worn during many outdoor activities like jogging, running, trekking, etc. It has a 50m water resistance so you can wear it during a quick swim as well. It is the ideal choice for those who want to go for a sports watch.