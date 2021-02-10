Best of manga comic sets

Boundless imagination

Kurouzu-cho, a small fogbound town on the coast of Japan, is cursed. According to Shuichi Saito, the withdrawn boyfriend of teenager Kirie Goshima, their town is haunted not by a person or being but a pattern: UZUMAKI, the spiral—the hypnotic secret shape of the world. It is a nightmarish yet brilliant piece of art, in all it is horror done right. Join in the story of this unraveling, horrifying, and mind-bending comic. You are advised not to go for this comic as a pre-bed reading or beach outing because when you close your eyes or pick up that snail shell, you may see the spirals, waiting for you.

Light-hearted comic plot

At first glance, Orange may not seem to be anything but your typical romance/drama set in a high school. It stands out as a romance, but Orange is really less of a romance and more the story of how a group of friends strives to make one boy feel loved and needed. It shows how all sorts of love can change a person’s life for the better, and even save it. Overall it is one that treats its characters kindly and portrays a realistic, close-knit friend group. So if you are looking out for a light-hearted yet powerful message giving comic, Orange is the one for you.

Gripping read

A student named Light gets his hands on a notebook that gives him the power to kill whomever's name he writes into the book. The book's original owner, Ryuk, the god of death left the book in the human world because he was bored. Light decides that he will forge a new world, a utopia in which all who would take advantage of the weakness of others simply die and eventually creates a persona where the public comes to know him as Kira. The increasing number of deaths leads to the appointment of detective L to investigate. If you love the mystery-thriller genre, you will love death note comics.

Cult classic horror plot

Tomie is a horror - biological SciFi series of related short stories focused on an immortal woman who has the beauty that drives people to various extremes, with a maddening personality to match. Any attempt to get rid of her will just cause her to bio-regenerate into more Tomies. Tomie is the villain and the protagonist, the victim and the perpetrator, all at the same time. Anyone who comes into contact with her, regardless of age or gender, is ultimately doomed. Think of avoiding her, well you can’t thanks to her beauty. Ready for a cold shiver down your spine? Go for this comic book.