The several benefits include weight loss, lower blood sugar levels and a reduced risk of heart disease. Oats are high in the soluble fibre beta-glucan and they have numerous benefits.

Whole Oatmeal with Chia and Fruits, Cereal.

This package comes with freeze-dried fruits without a single layer of sugar over it unlike other dehydrated fruits. It is made from wholegrain rolled oats and a bowl of oatmeal which can keep you full for a longer duration and can help you avoid binge eating as it is packed with dietary fibres. Hence, if you are looking for a breakfast which is packed with protein, this jar of oatmeal is for you. It can give you the required energy which will help you sustain energy right through the day.

A quick and convenient breakfast.

This product is made from 100 percent wholegrain oats, which is a natural source of carbohydrates, protein and dietary fibre. All you need to do is to top it with your favorite fruits and nuts to make it all the more delicious. Perfect for those who have very little time for breakfast but want a health option. These can be prepared in just 3 minutes, an ideal way to start your day. For a quick and healthy bite, this is the way to go!

Savoury breakfast in 3 minutes.

Delicious and comforting, just like the taste of home-cooked food, this is the best breakfast for you to get the day rolling. This is a savory oatmeal breakfast. It contains oats, carrots, onions and green peas. You can add more seasoning and vegetables for an enhanced flavor. Oats are very high in fibre and protein and this will keep you satiated for a long period. This is why a breakfast of oats is so essential if you are looking for some weight loss. This product is ideal for those looking to shed some extra kilos without compromising on taste.

For a breakfast high in protein and fibre.

For a great start to your morning, this is the perfect choice for the whole family. It is made from 100% wholegrain oats, which is a natural source of protein, and dietary fibre. It helps reduce the risk of high blood pressure and cholesterol. It takes just a few minutes to prepare a tasty meal – be it breakfast, lunch or dinner & boost the nutritional value without compromising on taste. The high fibre content makes it easier to digest than several other carb-rich foods. It also slows down the release of glucose which helps keep blood sugar levels under control. If you are looking for something that has low cholesterol, make this an essential breakfast item.