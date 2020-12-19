Best non-pedal ride ons for young kids to play with

Cartoon variants

The ToyDor Ride On Tom and Jerry Magic Car has many different cartoon variants to choose from, so depending on your child’s favourite cartoon, you can buy this cycle. It has a 360 degree rotation of the steering and the steering has lights and sound. The front wheels don’t rotate and the car is made up of plastic and steel. The upper wheel doesn’t touch the ground till the child actually sits on it to ride. It also has extra safety abs bearing to provide additional safety always!

Easy to assemble

The ToyHouse Racing Turbo Push ATV is suitable for kids upto the age of 3 years and comes in the colour orange but is also available in 3 other colours – blue, red and green. It is extremely safe and durable and easy to ride, so your child not only stays protected when riding it, but also enjoys riding this non-pedal ride. It is extremely easy to assemble and can hold a maximum of 15 kgs. It also has a safety guard to help set the backrest handle. It looks fun and is also fun to ride!

Sturdy design

The eHomeKart Kids Ride On is a play tool and comes as either a scooby rider or a lion rider. The car comes with a high backrest and also has big and strong wheels. The car has music and lights, to let your child enjoy himself as he goes around the house. It is extremely comfortable to ride and has a sturdy design, making it durable and long lasting as well. It has the ability to hold anywhere between 30 to 35 kgs. This ride-on also has a storage box so that your child can carry toys as he goes around the house playing!

Unbreakable

The Generic Happy Goods Ride-On Car is said to be unbreakable and is a musical swing car. The steering wheel doubles up as a music player as well as lights every time the child goes around in the car. The car is extremely durable and is also very easy to use. It has a slide pedal as well as ABEC 7 bearings. This ride-on car looks very smart and sleek and your child will surely enjoy using it!