Sporty look

Feroc king blue and black non-marking badminton shoes as the name suggests are designed in a combination of blue and black colours giving it a sporty look. The sole material is rubber while the midsole is made of an EVA cushion that enables better forefoot propulsion to help the game. The high-quality materials ensure that these are durable in the long term of use while also ensuring comfort, flexibility and breathability.

Super comfortable

Yonex aerocomfort 3 non-marking badminton shoes are comfortable yet aesthetically designed shoes. The premium quality materials used in its making just adds to its features like maximum shock absorption, quick compression recovery and stability in the forefoot area. The insoles are made of highly resilient material that retains its shape for maximum foot comfort in long-term use.

Synthetic leather

Footfix non-marking unisex badminton court shoes are a combination of high-quality synthetic leather and breathable mesh providing air circulation, protection, and durability all while looking super cool. The non-marking rubber sole with upgraded traction mode to enhance grip make these extremely suitable for indoor courts. The cushions placed strategically in the impact areas provide shock absorption while the TPU support gives stability ensuring a great sporting experience.

Anti-slip rubber

Li - Ning attack G8 non-marking badminton shoes are extremely suitable for indoor badminton courts with their upgraded traction to enhance grip on the court. The cushion present in the midsole is placed smartly in impact areas to absorb shocks and disperse the pressure to ensure smooth and stable performance while the minimal risk to injury. This non-marking shoe comes equipped with an anti-slip rubber outsole that offers the perfect balance of friction and movement.