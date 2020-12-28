Best non-electric air purifiers to improve air quality

Air purifier and dehumidifier

The Dr. Charcoal Non-Electric Air Purifier, Deodorizer and Dehumidifier for Car, Bathroom and Kitchen comes in a 200 grams pack, but you’ve got other packaging variants too – 75 grams, 500 grams as well as 3x75 grams, 3x200 grams and 3x500 grams. It is classic khaki coloured and helps to remove bad smell, moisture, allergens and pollen. It also helps to prevent mildew and pollen. The best part about this non-electric air purifier is, it can last upto 1 year, is 100% non-toxic, scentless as well as eco-friendly. Also, it is quite safe around both children and pets.

Activated charcoal

The Athena Air Purifier Activated Charcoal Odour Absorber and Dehumidifier for Cars, Bathrooms and Kitchen comes in a 200 grams pack and is earthy khaki in colour. It works to absorb odour, harmful pollutants as well as moisture. Also, the bags are designed in such a way that they can easily blend in with the environment. This air purifier is made up of 100% activated charcoal and is durable enough to last for 2 years at the least. It is 100% fragrance and chemical free.

Fragrance free

The Fresco Organic Air Purifier Charcoal Bag comes in the colour Black and is 400 grams. It comes in combo packs of 200 grams + 200 grams, and can act both as a car freshener as well as bathroom freshener. It is also available in 600 grams combo pack of (400 grams + 200 grams) as well as in a 300 grams pack. It is 100% biodegradeable. It is also fragrance free and works as a dehumidifier. This organic air purifier helps to remove pollutants as well as pet odour.

Non-allergic

The Mr. Freshener Non-Electric Air Purifier, Deodorizer and Dehumidifier works in the car, wardrobe, fridge, kitchen and office. It comes in the colour black and is 100% natural and works to naturally remove moisture, pollutants, bad smell, moisture, allergens, smoke, toxins and so much more. Since it is 100% natural, it is also scentless and eco-friendly, making it friendly around children as well as pets. It is a safer and alternative to conventional air freshners which tend to contain petroleum, formaldehyde as well as fragrance that might end up causing serious health problems.