Best night suits for girls

Relaxed fit

This combo set contains a shirt and a pyjama with a super relaxed spread collar. The colour of the night suit is navy blue and it comes punctuated with polka dots all over. It is made out of 100% pure cotton, which makes it skin friendly and gives a cool and cozy feeling to your child. The fabric has a nice shine to it. This night dress also has a beautiful lining of white fabric on the edges and the lower arm and lower leg of the pyjama. This gives a wonderful finish to the garment. Your child will want to wear it as much as her favourite party dress. If comfort is what you prize most, then this is just the nightwear for your girl.

A pink wonder

Make your child look super cute in this crisp cotton pyjama set from the unicorn collection! It features an easy-on-the-eye light grey top with a beautiful white and pink unicorn motif and 'dream like a unicorn' graphic in black. Matching light pink pyjamas with adorable unicorn doodles printed all over. With this charming set, your child will enjoy herself thoroughly. The fabric has a superior enzyme finish for extra softness and shine. The product is made of breathable fabric. For those seeking durability and longevity, this here will last many a season.

Lovely detail on collar

Made using high quality material, this is the kind of aesthetically pleasing, yet comfortable night dress that will soon end up being your child's favourite go-to wear for bed. The piping detail on the collar and short sleeves gives it a distinctive and appealing look. The printed mini triangle design lends it an endearing quality. The full length pyjamas keep your child warm and cozy. This stylish night suit also makes for a perfect gift for a loved one. Those in search of a top quality product and a beautiful sleepwear, this is the thing to go for.

In a sparkly design

This pyjama set focuses on colourful prints featuring cupcakes, unicorns, little hearts. It is made in crisp cottons, lending it a very cool vibe. Make sleeping a breeze in this playful set. The grey top also features a big bold motif, showcasing stars and a colourful mythical unicorn. Little girls enjoy prints and the vitality and the exuberance of such a bright attire. This is surely to win their hearts. Looking for something bright and sparkly? Buy this set.