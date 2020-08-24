Best multipurpose microwave ovens

Anti-bacterial protection

This oven comes with a food warming technology which helps to keep the food warm at proper temperature without over-cooking it. Now, the dish retains all the flavour and texture and it is as good as freshly cooked meal. The oven has power defrost which lets you defrost frozen food extremely quickly and evenly. The heating happens in such a way that the food will never get soggy. It has a smooth ceramic interior and is easy to clean. It comes with a 99.9% antibacterial protection and the scratch-resistant interior is made to last. To make things better, this one comes from one of the best brands on the planet. Anyone looking for a complete microwave, should invest in this one.

Safe from overheating

The capacity of this microwave oven is 17 litres. This oven is suitable for bachelors and small families and it is perfect for reheating, defrosting and cooking. It comes with jog dials which are easy to use. This amazing product is available in a white colour and it is quite lightweight too. There is a manual timer and the technology to protect the device from overheating. It promises high-quality performance and has adequate safety regulations. It can cook a variety of delicacies and meant for buyers who want a multipurpose cooking appliance.

Save time and labour

This microwave has an anti-bacteria cavity which reduces bacteria growth and hence avoids odour formation. It allows you to save energy through automatic display off during the standby mode. It is also extremely easy to clean. One of the biggest reasons why you should have this microwave is the auto cook menu. It has 44 auto cook menu options with 28 Indian dishes. All you need to do is to select the dish you want to cook and then press ‘Start’ for something new. Not only this, it also helps keep the food at just the right temperature for up to 90 minutes. Buy this one for the variety in the auto cook options and make life easy.

6 power levels

This microwave offers the perfect balance for you to do a lot of things with seamless ease. This oven offers 6 power levels which suits different cooking needs. This feature allows you to control the temperature as per the cooking requirement. There is also a timer which is great to guard against over and under cooking. It also comes with a turntable which will allow you to cook large quantities of food items, or reheat multiple food pots with ease. The defrost option makes the process of thawing meat faster and hassle free. If you want a good microwave oven at a pocket-friendly price, this could certainly be your pick.