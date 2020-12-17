Best mugs for kids

Shatter-proof upon breaking

This mug has an interior made of steel. It comes with trendy designs made from food-safe plastics. This double body mug is food grade. It has a capacity of 330 ml which guarantees the kids will drink their daily quota of milk. Attractive colours and design will keep the toddlers engaged. This mug is a popular choice among all teenagers and young audience. It is break-resistant, impact-resistant which means no need to worry about shards that might injure your youngling. Grab this highly durable mug today!

Microwave friendly

Be it festivals or birthdays and anniversaries, gifting mugs is never a bad idea. These mugs are the perfect way to give someone a reason to smile and a memory that lasts forever. This mug is made of fine quality ceramic material which is microwave. You can even put this cup in the dishwasher as it is dishwasher friendly. The beautiful print on the mug is permanent and fade-proof. Let your kids kick start their day with a sip of their favourite milk drink in this lovely mug.

Comes in vibrant colours

This double-wall mug is made of virgin plastic. The stainless steel is non-magnetic stainless steel which gives it an elegant look. The comfortable handle makes it easy to hold. The double-wall mug can be used for a longer time as it maintains the temperature of the drink. Your kids will love drinking milk, coffee, and juice. The mugs are available in several designs and it is fun to collect them. This mug is microwave and dishwasher safe. A perfect gift for any occasion.

Rubber embossed mug

This mug comes with a 3dimensional print. The surface print is made out of rubber so your children’s small hands get a firm grip. The side handle makes it easy for them to hold the mug. It comes with a PVC double-wall so the drinks inside are insulated. The stainless steel inner wall makes it safe for children to drink. The embossing is made of their favourite cartoon character. Start your kids morning with their favourite dreamland and cartoon heroes. Get this fun mug today!