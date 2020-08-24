Best MP3 music player for all your music needs

Large navigation buttons for easy use

This player comes with 8 GB of storage. You can carry up to 2,000 of your favorite songs or audiobooks. It also has a built-in microSD card slot with which you can add even more storage. The MP3 player is also available in 4 GB and 16 GB options. It is compatible with the most popular audio formats and features an FM radio tuner. The player delivers great sound for up to 18 hours. The bright screen and large navigation buttons will allow you to easily choose songs and create playlists. You can easily carry it during your workouts, it’s small enough to clip to your clothes or gear. This is a product meant for those who want to buy an MP3 player with top-notch features.

Quick transfer of songs

This MP3 music player is built with a Li-ion rechargeable battery and can directly connect with a laptop or PC for recharging. It will give you more than 6 hours of playback time. One can easily transfer songs from a PC or laptop via a memory card reader. It can support a memory card of up to 16 GB. This player is also suitable for use during jogging, cycling, and traveling. The device comes with a pair of earphones and a charging cable. It also has a LED torch and is available in five different colors. Want to buy a music player that is easy on the pocket? Make this your choice.

Lightweight option

This will be a stylish addition to your daily routines - whether it’s an early morning jog or playing your favorite sport or lifting weights in the gym. It is sweat-resistant and you don’t need to worry about any damage. Clip-on to your clothing and release your hands during your sessions. This is a lightweight and compact device. The siliconized flexible ear-hook tips provide a more comfortable fit than the common in-ear earphones. The device also has a protective pouch for easy and safe storage. If you are looking for an MP3 player with the best of sound, this is where your search ends.

Fits easily in a pocket

This music player is extremely easy to use. One can use playlists to select favorite songs and it supports shuffle and playback. The battery can last up to 40 hours after full charge. Now, enjoy music for a long time and without worrying about the device dying off. The battery recharges completely in about 10 hours. It has a compact size and will easily fit into your pocket, purse, or handbag. The inbuilt button and microphone on the earphone lets you adjust the volume, control music, and video playback. Anyone who wants to buy a music player with the best of battery life should make this an immediate choice.