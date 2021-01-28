Best mosquito repellent spray for kids

For up to 8 hours of effectiveness

This one is a natural herbal mosquito repellent with no harmful chemicals and can be used for all age groups including children. Its unique blend of essential oils like citronella oil, Eucalyptus oil & herbal extracts (with Aloe Vera base) repels mosquitoes effectively up-to 8 hrs. Safe and natural protection from mosquitoes, this one is perfectly safe to use on your skin. Whether indoor or outdoor, simply spray the repellent on your skin to keep mosquitoes at bay. Recommended to anyone who prefers natural and chemical-free products with just the right effectiveness.

Approved by Dermatologists

Dermatologically tested, this Natural Mosquito Repellent Spray is enriched with the goodness of Citronella, Peppermint & Lemongrass Oil. Completely free of Parabens and Silicones is DEET Free, safe for application on the skin, even for children. Shake well before use and then spray it from a distance of about 15 cm away from your skin. Gently rub the fluid on exposed areas and in a few minutes, the liquid should get absorbed and keep you safe from mosquitos. Do not apply cuts and wounds. Pick this up for its natural ingredients and sweet fragrance.

An Ayurvedic Solution

This ayurvedic mosquito repellent made of natural extracts and herbal oils like Cedarwood, Citronella, Lemongrass, Neem 100% herbal mosquito repellent has zero chemicals, is non-toxic, and has no side effects. Its 100 ml bottle contains 450 sprays and is sure to last you a whole month if sprayed in a 2-3 bedroom house. Use it inside your home, on your balcony, or in public spaces like hospitals rooms, offices, schools classrooms, and hotel rooms. Read the instructions carefully before daily use for 8-12 hours of protection against mosquitos. Natural and safe for use, this one is a great choice that does not include spraying on skin.

100% Plant Based Repellent

Enriched with five natural oils like Citronella, Eucalyptus, Lemongrass, Cedarwood and Soya that repel mosquitoes which spread Malaria, Chikungunya, and Dengue. It also uses 2% Soyabean Oil that offers up to 4 hours of protection. This repellent contains 100% plant-based ingredients and is completely free of harmful chemicals with no-alcohol making it safe to use on a baby's delicate skin. To use - spray and apply evenly onto exposed parts of the body, except the face. Do not apply on cuts, wounds, or irritated skin. Adults should apply to children by spraying it on their hands first and then applying on the child’s skin. Re-apply every 2-3 hours for best results. Pick this up for its chemical-free solution.