Best mixer grinders that you can buy for your needs.

Can’t go wrong with this well-known brand

We’ll start off with this affordable and uncomplicated mixer grinder that comes with a 500 watts motor, making this model most suitable for smaller Indian households. Designed with 2-in-1 blade for a multifunction system that will efficiently grind both solids and liquids. It comes with 3 jars with capacity that range from 1.25 litres jar for liquids, a 0.88 jar that can used for most food and a 0.3 litres which is used for chutney or masalas. The minimalist and elegant body design which is built to be sturdy and easy to use with agronomic handles on the jars also comes with a 3 speed control with incher; all working to make your cooking experience that much easier for you.

Multi task cooking is now a purchase away

Designed with a 750 watts powered turbo motor and specialized blades that cut through even the toughest food ingredients to give you a smooth paste, this model also has an advanced ventilation system and leak proof and stainless steel jars. It also comes with hefty sized jars with a capacity from 1.5 litres to 1 litre to 0.3 litre with a semi dome transparent lid. If these features aren’t reason enough for you to pick up this brand, then have we mentioned you can continuously grind for 25 minutes? With its superior mixing and grinding technology, turbo motor and tough coupler, you can now leave the grinder on while you see to the rest of your cooking.

For smooth and swift grinding action

Equipped with a superior motor designed to grind heavy duty food ingredients and with premium quality stainless steel multipurpose blades that makes this model a much need kitchen appliance especially if you find that other mixer grinders always fall short of expectations. This model is built with 750 watts powered motor, an overload protector, 3 speed control, 3 durable jars and also comes with a centrifugal juicer jar made of high grade plastic so that it’s transparent enough for you to see the entire juicing process. So for a stress free grinding experience, this is the choice for you.

When technological perfection meets innovation

We’ve saved the best for last; this outstanding model comes loaded with a ton of features that will make every cook very happy. With a 750 watts powered Vega motor that grinds turmeric in 2 minutes, razor sharp multifunctional blades that not just blend, grind and mix food ingredients but allows you to also knead atta, chop, slice and grate pulses, mince meat and also comes with a citrus press. This mixer grinder also works as a complete food processor eliminating the need for buying another ktichen appliance. This appliance even makes it super easy to extract coconut, tamarind and other juices with a funnel juicer jar. We couldn’t ask for more!