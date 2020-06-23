Best microwave ovens to help you in the kitchen

For quick preparation of recipes

We all tend to get baffled about what and how to cook when guests make a surprise visit or there is a sudden dinner plan. This microwave oven helps you to cook delicacies easily and fast. You can reheat and defrost food in it before serving. The interior is made of ceramic enamel that makes it easy to clean. The innovative technology in this oven evenly cooks food. It sports a tact button and jog dials that are easy to use. Need not worry about the bill anymore, the microwave lowers standby power consumption to save electricity.

The perfect product to bring out your inner chef

Most of us want to try our culinary skills by baking cakes at home and preparing grilled food items. If you want to experiment different genres of cooking then you must go for this microwave oven. Designed for grilling enthusiasts, the oven comes with a motorised rotisserie. For the convenience of families, the microwave has a child lock facility. It makes cooking and heating food easy and can be cleaned effortlessly. Making a grilled food item was never so easy, thanks to this amazing product.

This microwave is best for small families and bachelors

In this fast-paced lifestyle, microwave ovens play a major role in almost all households. This one is appropriate for small families or those who are staying all by themselves. The compact microwave oven is pocket-friendly and stylish.It has five different power levels that let you cook as per your need. It enables you to control the temperature. This microwave has a timer and if you forget after keeping food in it, it will set off an alarm to remind you that your dish is cooked. If you are looking for a microwave that consumes less power and provides all the features, then this one is suitable for you.

Looks great and works even better

Cooking and heating food for a large family is not an easy task. If you have a big family, you should opt for this 32-litre capacity microwave oven. The timer is displayed on a little digital screen. It has tactile buttons to set the temperature/timer and jog dials that are easy to use. It is available with a 360 degree motorised rotisserie that can be used to make crispy and delicious barbeque dishes. If you are looking for a microwave to cook for a larger bunch, this product is the ideal choice.