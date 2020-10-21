Best microwave ovens for all your kitchen needs

Healthy cooking at home

This microwave can be used for baking as well as for grilling, reheating and defrosting. It is suitable for large families with 6-7 members. The slim fry technology is perfect to enjoy healthier fried food without deep frying. Also, it allows you to grill food more evenly. This can be easily cleaned as well owing to ceramic enamel cavity. The tact button and jog dials are easy to use and also ensures long life. It has a fermentation function that allows you to have homemade curd and dough anytime you feel like. There are 247 auto cook menus in this microwave. If you have children at home, this product is perfect as it comes with a child lock which ensures complete safety.

Cook without fuss

With this oven, you can cook a number of dishes with minimum fuss and with absolute precision. It has a capacity of 25 litres and works for a family with 3-4 members. There are 61 auto cook menus here. It offers complete germ care – as it helps in sterilizing baby bottles as well as other vital utensils. It also comes with a delay start feature as this advanced programming helps beat the clock and your meal is ready at just the right time. There is the steam clean function using which you can free your microwave from grease in a matter of minutes. This silver-coloured appliance is made of stainless steel. Buy this one for its auto clean function which will make life easier.

A goodlooker

It comes in an attractive floral pattern and it beautifies your kitchen interiors and adds a hint of colour to it. It is suitable for large families. With the autocook option, you can just select the dish you want to cook and then press start and get something new each time. The uniform heating ensures a better and even cooking. You can keep the food at just the right temperature for up to 90 minutes. The microwave has a specially coated non-stick tray for dishes that require extra browning and bottom heating. The 360 degree motorized rotessorie makes barbequeing at home an easy affair. There are so many features with this oven and it will tick all the boxes which makes it a top pick.

Auto-defrost

This microwave oven has an extremely compact body and comes in a classic black colour. There is a defrost button which will help your frozen food in a jiffy. One of the biggest advantages of this microwave is that it comes with different power levels which helps prevent overcooking of the food. This one is suitable for a small family. This is a value for money product and will appeal to buyers looking for a pocket friendly option.