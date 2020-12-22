Best messenger bags for women

Casual laptop briefcase

The Lenovo casual laptop briefcase bag is available in two other colours except for grey, they are – blue and black. There is another bag variant of this same briefcase as well, in case you might find that a more comfortable alternative. It is compatible for a 15.6-inch laptop and is made of high quality, durable and water repellent polyester fabric. The laptop compartment is well padded to keep your laptop safe and secure at all times and it also looks quite stylish.

Artificial leather

This cross over shoulder unisex laptop bag from the house of K London is available in three other colours, except for black, which are – matte black, brown and matte brown. It has one laptop compartment as well as another compartment for carrying all the accessories. Other than that there are two zipper pockets, a pouch pocket in front as well as a zipper pocket at the back. It is a smart and stylish looking bag which allows you to use it both as a laptop bag as well as a messenger bag – based on your requirement at a particular time!

AirCase

The AirCase C25 15.6-inch messenger laptop bag comes in two colour variants - blue and black. It has an innovative design and is made of nylon, making it sturdy and long lasting. It comes with two front zipper pockets, as well as an adjustable and removable shoulder strap. It would be an ideal buy for a 15.6-inch laptop and is a safe alternative to carry your laptop, if you are always in a hurry when travelling.

Cotton canvas

This messenger bag from the House of Tara is available in four unique colours – teal, red, khaki and winter green. It is made up of 100% cotton canvas. This messenger bag can hold a laptop of 15.6-inches easily, and comes with two external pockets. It is smart and stylish and can be a welcome change from your regular and boring laptop bags. Also, since it is made up of canvas, you can be sure of its durability as well as longevity, both are necessary when you are looking to buy a messenger bag.