Best messenger bags for men

Cross body bag

This messenger bag from the House of Tara comes in a moss green colour but there are four other unique colour variants to choose from. These are made of cotton canvas and have a distress finish to them. Their cotton shoulder webbing strap is adjustable and quite stylish to look at. It is compact, smart and also ensures that you stand out from the crowd, every time you decide on taking the bag with you, irrespective of what you are wearing.

Genuine leather

The Hammonds Flycatcher Genuine Leather 13-inch Messenger Bag comes in the colour tan and is made of buffalo skin, making it long lasting as well as tough. Since it makes use of the toughest part of the buffalo skin, you can be sure that it’ll stand the test of time. It has one main compartment, along with a front pocket, rear zip pocket as well as a few slip pockets to help you carry only the necessary items in an organised manner.

Made for rough use

The Hammonds Flycatcher Genuine Leather 15.6-inch Messenger Bag comes in the colour black and it has five other colour variants to choose from as well. It is made of superior quality cow hide leather which is durable and has the ability to stand the test of time. It is extremely easy to handle and comes with two large front pockets and one zipper pocket. It has a wide shoulder strap so as to not make it uncomfortable when you might need to carry it for long hours at a stretch.

Multipurpose

The AirCase Laptop cum Messenger Bag has two colour variants – black and blue. It has a unique design wherein it can be used both as a messenger bag as well as a laptop bag. It has one front zipper pocket so as to help you organise the smaller items which might not fit into the big pocket. It is made of environment friendly materials and is sturdy enough to keep your laptop protected, in even the harshest weather conditions. It is ideal for 13.3 to 14-inch laptops and looks extremely stylish!