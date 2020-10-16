Best men's kurta pyjama set

100% cotton

This is an ethnic kurta pyjama set which has a simple single colour. It comes in various colour options like maroon, black, dark green, green, multi-colour, orange, peach, pink, red, sea green, sky, white, yellow, blue, navy blue and royal. The kurta is 100% cotton and is full-sleeved and can be paired with a white pyjama. It is double-stitched which means it will survive the daily grind. This one is a great option for those who like to wear simple, no frills clothing. The kurta pyjama set is ideal for daily and regular use.

Dupion silk fabric

This kurta pyjama and Nehru jacket set is a great mix of quality with affordability. Made from dupion silk, this regular-fit kurta pyjama set comprises a full-sleeved kurta and pyjama to complete your look.

Team this outfit with embroidered mojris and rock the party that you attend. The Nehru jacket is of cotton blend. It comes in five sizes depending on the chest size. The kurta is of mid-thigh length while the pyjama comes in churidar length. It is a great option to buy for a party, festival or any special occasion that you see fit.

Light-weight kurta

This set can be relied upon in almost any situation and is an essential for any ethnic wardrobe. The kurta is constructed in cotton fabric and is very lightweight. Pair it with solid coloured churidar pyjama, casual trouser, jeans or dhotis and a pair of jootis to get the best of you for any traditional event. The kurta is of knee length with a full sleeve. It is recommended wear for festivals, family functions and other traditional events. If you are looking for a kurta at a pocket-friendly option, this one is worth a try.

Dress your best

This is a regular fit kurta pajama set featuring a Chinese collar with a button-down neckline. This full-sleeved men's ethnic kurta pajama is carefully handloomed in combed cotton that gives it smooth texture and makes it very comfortable to wear. Soft on the skin, it keeps you cool adding charm to your personality. Promising a long term endurance, this is a must have traditional attire for all men. Wear it in parties, weddings and traditional functions. Team it up with a sleeveless Koti and complement it with a pair of Kolhapuri chappals to complete the look. Anyone who needs a kurta pyjama set which is best of quality should buy this one.