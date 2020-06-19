Best men’s boxers for daily use

Stylish and comfortable

The geometric print of these boxers adds to the spunk. For ensuring that no aspect of comfort is compromised, this boxer comes with a soft elastic waistband and concealed fully functional button fly. There is also a back pocket that’s not very common in boxers. They are extremely easy to maintain and can be easily machine washed. This pair should be on your shortlist as they are made of 100 percent cotton with moisture-wicking so that it keeps you cool and dry.

Quirky designs that make a mark

These boxers are available in quirky, eye-catching designs. One of the biggest benefits of this product is that it can be used as both innerwear as well as shorts. All you need to do is pair it up with a comfortable T-shirt and you are good to go for a lazy day. They are comfortable as boxers are meant to be and made of 100% cotton. Washing them is pretty easy, they can be washed with hands or put in the machine for a quick cycle. If you are in search of a boxer that doubles up as shorts, you are in the right place.

Comfortable elastic waistband

A good fitting is one of the things one looks for in an undergarment, and these boxers certainly are a snug fit. They are available in a variety of colors and. The comfortable elastic band makes sure there are no skin troubles on your waist. You can easily wash these in the washing machine and can warm iron them for a better look. This pair of cotton boxers are a must buy if you are looking for comfort and style together.

Extra soft and pre-washed boxers

The boxers are pre-washed so that they are extra soft, ensuring that there are minimum chances of skin rashes. The elastic band of the product is also made out of gentle cotton. As far as maintenance is concerned, all that one needs to do is regular machine wash it and then dry it in shade. This should be in your shopping list if you are looking for a boxer with a button front. The product is made out of 100 percent combed cotton to give you maximum comfort.