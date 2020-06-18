Best mattress protectors to keep your mattresses safe

Unique elastic grip

A mattress protector shields your mattress from dust and spills. They provide perfect hygiene to your bed and can easily be washed. The unique elastic grip of this mattress protector makes it suitable for all types of mattresses including memory foam, latex and innerspring. It comes with a soft cotton surface which makes it breathable and cool. It is skin friendly, odour resistant and has water-proof protective layer that provides you sound and healthy sleep. It is easily washable. If you have children, pets at home, this mattress protector is worth buying as it shields against allergens, dust mites, bacteria, perspiration, urine and fluids.

A mattress protector with airflow technology

This mattress protector allows air to circulate through it and repels liquids. It’s 100% waterproof and shields your mattress. The top surface is made of premium cotton terry with Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) back coating. It is ideal for use when putting infants to bed as it protects your mattress against bed wetting. If you are looking for optimum protection and prefer the feel of fabric while sleeping then you should purchase this mattress protector.

Absorbs all the natural moisture

Relaxation and comfort are of utmost importance during sleep. This mattress assures a smooth feel and keeps the sleeping surface cool. It also absorbs all the natural moisture and restricts them from seeping through the mattress. It prevents allergens like pollen or dust mites and bacteria from entering the mattress. You should opt for this mattress protector as it will provide you with a host of features at a very affordable price.

Easy to maintain mattress protector

This mattress protector is easy to slip on with elastic bands that provide a good fit. It has a waterproof bottom layer made of polyurethane that protects your mattresses against liquid spills and stains. It is available in various sizes for single, queen and king beds. This mattress protector with elastic spandex should be your choice if you are looking for a great fit. It ensures that there are no lumps on your mattress once it is put and allows your bed sheets to spread out evenly.