Best mats to adorn your floors

Soft feel with rich colour

The mat is in shaggy style made of polyester making it thick and soft. It has a cotton anti slip backing which gives it strength and durability. SRHandloom 5D Shaggy Mat has a 5D design and comes in grey colour that gives it a classy look. It is machine tufted with 100% polyester yarn and comes with perfect finished edges. Give a classic touch to your bedroom floor with this mat. It is advised to vacuum the mat regularly or shak to remove the debris and not to use harsh chemicals on it while cleaning.

Quick water absorbing material

This mat is of rectangular shape with round edges and overlocked borders with well stitched striped gradient pattern. Saral Home Black Soft Microfiber Anti-Skid Bath Mat is made from high quality polyester yarn that gives comfort and soft feel protecting your feet after shower from the cold floor. The polyester yarn will not lose its colour instead get much softer after every wash. It has the base of anti-skid rubber latex that keeps the mat in one place even in wet conditions, making it perfect for bathrooms.

Coco fiber environment friendly mat

This is a natural and environment friendly doormat made from coco fiber extracted from the husk of coconut. Onlymat Black Tree Printed Long Natural Coir Mat easily scraps off the dirt from your footwear and stops dirt, grit, mud or grass from entering your home, making it best suitable to be placed at the front door. This mat acts as a perfect decorative element with the natural coconut fibers enhancing the beauty of your entrance. The long natural coir with PVC backing makes it very durable and brings lasting beauty and cleanliness to your entrance.

Shaggy hand woven mat

This is a beautiful shaggy mat that is hand tufted with microfiber and polyester material. Imra Carpets Handwoven Fluffy Shag Collection features a pile height of 2-inches that creates an incredibly plush feeling underfoot. It is a high density rug that is exquisite, durable and timeless with a great value of enjoyment for any decor adding a texture to the floor. It creates a decent cozy atmosphere with extra soft touch to your living room floors.