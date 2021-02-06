Best massage guns to heal your body

Deep tissue massager

The Rudraya massage gun is a cordless handheld deep tissue and muscle massager which is battery powered and has up to 6-speed vibration adjustments, one-touch buttons, performance up to 3600r/min. Depending on your muscle groups as well as your preferences, you can choose the speed of the massager. It also has four customized massage heads as well as an in-built 2000 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which can easily be used at a stretch for 2-3 hours with one single full charge. It also portable and doesn’t make any noise when in use!

Professional massager

The Manovruti professional massage gun has a powerful handheld and this massager machine is ideal for those suffering from any form of deep muscle pains as well as all sorts of fascial relaxer pains. You can easily use this sturdy and portable device to get instant relief from all sorts of uncomfortable and uneasy pains, in all parts of your body. It comes with four massage heads – a round head for large muscles, a bullet head for joints, trigger points and deep tissues, a flat head for all pains, and a forkhead for neck and spine pains.

Mini Massager

The Milford massage gun comes with 6-speed settings from which you can choose, based on whether you require a deep massage or a regular massage. It has a rotation speed of 2100-3600 RPM. The massage also has an automatic power-off system, wherein it automatically switches off after 15 minutes. It has high-performance batteries which are rechargeable lithium-ion ones and have a capacity of 2000 mAh. It also has a detachable massage head and 4 unique heads as well.

Super massager

The Caresmith CHARGE percussion massage gun is a deep tissue body massage machine ideal for all sorts of pain relief. It is cordless, extremely light, and has an ergonomic design. This massager has the ability to generate up to 3300 strokes every minute or 55 times per second! Its 6 versatile heads are interchangeable and you can use any of them depending on the place you are using them. It also has a long-lasting battery life of five hours, with one single charge!