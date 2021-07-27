I am Ironman

This amazing toy will make your child feel like Ironman. This is something wearable and you can do some power moves. Being a plastic item, it is safe and will not hurt anyone. The child can wear this and imitate Ironman blasting things. It is a very cool toy and will make the child very excited to use it.

God of Thunder

This is an imitation of the iconic storm-breaker axe that Thor has been seen using. It also has a small button to make it look realistic. This really cute toy can let your kid play with his imagination. Though this axe looks pretty realistic, it is safe for children.

Shield the world

This toy is particularly designed to make your child imagine and play. This is an exact copy of Captain America’s shield. The vibrant colours and the way one can hold the shield are unique. You kid is sure to love playing with it, maybe run around and fight enemies created from imagination. This toy is plastic-made and safe to use.

Snap your fingers

Though one of the most disliked characters, but a really powerful one, Thanos’ Gauntlet has a story of its own. The kids who want to imagine themselves as powerful as Thanos will surely love this. This is a similar representation of the Gauntlet that Thanos wore & snapped his fingers. Being made with plastic, it is safe for kids & is very light so they can keep playing with it.