Best lunchbox for kids

Four compartments

This lunch box has as many as four compartments portioned perfectly for a child’s appetite. It is highly recommended for children aged between three-to-seven years. This lunch box has drop-proof, rubber-coated edges and a sturdy design which keeps meals and snacks fresh and mess-free during transport. It also includes two kid-friendly latches that are easy for small hands to open and close and comes with a spoon. If you are looking for a lunch box that takes care of your child’s appetite and is also sturdy, this product is for you.

Comes with a water bottle

Does your child love princesses? If so the design itself will be a big draw. This lunch box is made up of high quality food grade plastic. This lunch box comes along with an insulated water bottle. The top grade insulation keeps beverages hot/cold for a longer duration in the water bottle. The bottle also comes with a rubber strap that makes it convenient to carry. For those looking for a combo lunch box and water bottle deal, this product is a must buy.

Four side lock system

This lunch box is unique in its build. This lunch box has an insulated body with steel interiors, silicon rubber grip and a four side lock system. It comes along with a fork spoon. This lunch box ensures that your child’s food is hot, fresh and good to eat. The fork spoon helps your child inculcate eating etiquettes. This lunch box is easy to pack and the compartments present inside does not allow the food to get mixed. This is a great buy if you need a lunch box that will keep your child’s food warm.

Convenient to use

If you have a child who has just begun his schooling and are looking for an appropriate lunch box that would fulfil their appetite, this lunch box is for you. This lunch box is manufactured by one of the leading home appliances brands. The lunch box is convenient to use and the interesting design makes your child eager to open it. Every child will be proud to own it. It is made up of high quality plastic and is easy to clean and convenient to use. Make lunch enjoyable for your little one with this value for money product.