Best lunch boxes for office goers

Taste's like mom's home cooking

This lunchbox comes in a set of 3 stainless steel containers with a soft insulation bag to keep your meals hot or cold. All the steel containers are leak-proof, and the oval steel container is safe to use in the microwave without the lid. We all know that Indians love their curry. With this lunchbox, the leak-proof containers ensure that no matter the amount of curry, there is no leakage. With a capacity of 500 Milliliters, you have all the space to pack your favorite dishes. Mom's home-cooked meals like tandoori chicken, dal tadka, pulao and more, are back on the menu!

Eat healthy and feel great

Made from 100% borosilicate, these glass containers have excellent thermal qualities, keeping your meals fresh for many hours. Studies have found high amounts of Bisphenol-A (BPA) consumption to be related to depression, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and other ailments. Thankfully then, the plastic lids of these containers are made from BPA-free virgin plastic, ensuring your health and happiness. The glass containers remain shatter-proof even at sudden temperature changes, so heating a meal straight out of the fridge will not leave you hungry. Buy this lunchbox and enjoy meals that taste like they are fresh off the stove.

For quick, fresh, home-cooked meals

This lunchbox ships with two glass containers to pack your delicious meals in. The glass containers have a capacity of 320ml each, making them great for small meals. Kids will find the lunchbox easy to carry in their school bags due to its compact size, and because the glass is shatter-proof, their safety is looked-after. Every house-wife knows the struggle of washing containers used to pack food, largely due to the spices used in Indian cooking. This non-porous glass will not absorb stains or odors, making washing it a piece of cake. The containers are also dishwasher safe as an added benefit. Buy it to make sure your kids eat healthy.

Because you are what you eat

Promising that your hot meals will stay hot for up to 6 hours, and cold foods stay cold for up to 9 hours, this lunchbox delivers on that promise. The double vacuum insulated lunchbox, made from stainless steel, ensures that any food it holds remains fresh and at the optimum temperature until it's time to be served. The lunchbox also has a handy feature, a bag that unzips into a table mat. This bag is made of a specially coated material that repels water and food stains, perfect for office workers and school-going kids. The plastic used is BPA-free to ensure your meals stay healthy and toxin-free. Buy it to get a home-cooked meal, whenever, wherever.