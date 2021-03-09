Best liquid detergents for front-loading washing machines

Tough stain removal

Potent and suited to front-loading washing machines, this liquid is a good option for those who have expensive clothes that need care and cleaning equally. Tough on stains, it gets out dirt and many kinds of odours without ruining the fabric of your clothes or the bright colours. Easy to use, if you're looking for a detergent to wash gently and leave your clothes squeaky clean, pick this one.

Superior cleaning with every capful

This liquid detergent dissolves quickly in the high water level environment of washing machines. Say goodby to soapy residue forever, and with only a little, you can tackle all kinds of stains effortlessly. Its superior formula delivers powerful cleaning technology that penetrates stains faster and removes tough stains in the machine itself. Even coloured clothes are easily cleaned. If you're looking for an efficient detergent that cleans your clothes without clogging your washing machine, this is your best bet.

Get softer and great-smelling clothes

An excellent detergent liquid for your clothes it leaves even your most delicate garments with a lovely, pleasant fragrance. The advanced formula actively removes stains and does not lather too much in the washing machine. Its wash quality exceeds expectations thanks to the built-in fabric conditioner that leaves all clothes soft and smelling great. Ideal for washing cotton, linen, silk, denim and intimates, pick this no-soda formula to keep your clothes in top shape for a long, long time.

Ideal for delicate fabrics and babies clothes

Fluff has a low foaming formulation specially developed for front-loading washing machines. Its advanced formula makes clothes hygienic and clean, while its bleach and phosphate-free formula is gentler on clothes and your washing machine. Less is more here, and all you need for a full load of clothes is 40ml. Readily soluble, it leaves no residue and cleans thoroughly making it perfect for washing baby's garments and those with sensitive skin. Coloured clothes or whites, if you are looking for clean and lustrous clothes, this low alkaline detergent is your best choice.