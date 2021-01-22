Best lightweight portable keyboards

Simple to operate

If you are looking for a keyboard with all basic features and simple functioning to learn at your pace, Casio CTK-2550 61-Key Portable Keyboard is the one for you. It features 61 piano style keys with a 48 note polyphony. Equipped with 400 high quality tones that gives you a wide range of life like instruments and 00 different rhythms you will have a band ready of your own for a jam session anywhere. You can create your own music with the 50 in-built dance music rhythms and modern music to unleash the composer in you.

Feature-packed

This electrical keyboard is a perfect combination of form meeting function. This model has features to match the best. Despite housing the traditional 61 keys, this keyboard is very much portable. It is an ideal option for both home use and those making music on the move. The keyboard provides the option of USB mp3 playback, while the aux makes it easy to connect mobile or tablet devices. It has a wide number of demo songs, rhythms and tones. So if you want a mix between feature and basic functionality, opt for this keyboard without punching a hole in your pocket.

Premium product

This keyboard is best for the advanced learners and practitioners. It is loaded with features like 764 instruments which include 30 Indian instruments, 218 types of auto accompaniment styles including 35 Indian styles, 355 Music Database which has 50 of them from Indian movies to find the ideal settings. Apart from such wide range it is also provided with Riyaz (Tabla / Mridangam & Tanpura) function with 20 Taals and 15 Indian Raga scales, 100 Lesson Songs and powerful amplifiers with bass reflex speakers and pitch bend wheel lesson function making Yamaha PSR-I400 61 a must buy for all music enthusiasts.

For young children

If you are looking for a keyboard for your child who has now just stepped his/her foot in the world of music, this is the choice for you. It derives piano sounds from top-of-the-line keyboards and features arranger function which allows children to develop technique and rhythm with the electric range of onboard songs to create a band-like performance. Roland E-X20 Arranger Keyboard with Carry Bag just weighs 5kgs and thus is very easily portable and allows the user to play it at any desired place.