Best lift the flap books for kids

Learn about animals

Rod Campbell's classic lift-the-flap book Dear Zoo has been a winner with children since the '80s. Young children love this classic and opening up boxes and cages to reveal delightful animal pictures. Roar, trumpet, woof and hiss your way through this excellently presented book with bright, bold artwork, a catchy storyline and sturdy page to last you a long time. The perfect gift around the holidays, buy this book to introduce little ones to the joy of reading first hand.

Learn about all that happens on a farm

Follow farmer Phillip through his day as he works on the busy farm. There's so much to do and so much to learn about from herding sheep to milking the cows. Sing along with the rhyming text as you make the story come alive. Lift the well-designed, durable flaps learn about the names of things and spot whole new worlds and spark your child's imagination. Encourage creativity and curiosity with the colourful pictures and keep young children entertained. Grab this the next time you want to spend some quality time with your new niece or nephew, thank us later!

Learn about dinosaurs

Perfect for a quick read, this dino book is excellent for little children. The board book has bright, colourful pictures and information on five dinosaurs that are extremely enjoyable. Priced competitively, is a simple way to teach children about these magnificent creatures from our past. Have fun practicing the names and learning the differences. Perfect as a birthday gift for little boys from zero to 3 years, you can make it more fun by playing peek-a-book with the flaps or roaring as you flip the pages.

Learn about the seasons and weather

This beautiful and colourful book with clear images is one of the best ways to learn about seasons. Children love seasonal changes, and this purchase will make you very happy. Spring, summer, autumn and winter, each season has beautifully illustrated scenes with plenty to spot. There are even extra pages on what to wear when it's sunny, rainy or snowing, making it easy to have more conversations, searching for animals and objects and more. Buy for any child three years and over to help introduce them to the world around them.