Best lehenga cholis for girls for a stylish look

With heavy embroidery

Thinking of a safest option to design your dress? Then a lehenga-choli never disappoints. If you are looking for a rich experience and yet look traditional then this is the dress for your little one. This lehenga choli is meant for girls aged between 4 and 6 years. It comes with a very stylish semi-stitched heavy black net embroidery and baby pink satin silk fabric inside to highlight the work and a black dupatta. You can style the choli according to your taste or the latest fashion trend. One can wear this ethnic look for any special occasion or festival and it is sure to turn some heads.

Fully-stitched piece

Made from 100 percent zari gota satin, this is a finished dress and will help you cut the chase to your tailor to avoid the festive rush. The choli has a fitted waist with two golden flower in front to give an attractive look. It has a sleeveless blouse and a flared lehenga with floral prints. It is a dry-clean only dress. It is made of high quality satin fabric with cotton material layered inside to give a comfortable feel. For girls from 2 to 14 years, this outfit is a great option. Team it up with ethnic jewellery and is suitable for all seasons. Ideal buy for those who are seek the best among the lot.

A nice upgrade

This lehenga choli is a suitable choice when it comes to choosing a special occasion wear or for someone looking to just upgrade their wardrobe. It comes in silk fabric and is suitable for girls of 8 to 14 years of age. It is a premium quality embroidered lehenga which can be washed at home and is a low-maintenance. It has embroidery on the waist and at the bottom to give it a heavy and traditional look. It has a pink fabric inside to highlight the work. It comes with a plain brown blouse and no dupatta. Perfect buy to be worn to birthday parties or evening events.

Gorgeous piece

It is a semi-stitched teffta satin fabric lehenga choli for a very traditional look for your child. The bright blue colour with heavy pink and golden details gives it a very heavy and gorgeous look. The embroidery on the choli and lehenga makes it a must buy. It comes with a pink and blue dupatta and is suitable for girls of age 10-15. It is very reasonably priced. It can be teamed up with jewellery to complete the wedding look. Buyers who want the best of style will find it appealing.