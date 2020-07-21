Best Lehenga Choli pieces will make you shine at any event

Excellent embroidery work

If you are looking for an outfit to dazzle in at an upcoming wedding, we recommend this lovely semi-stitched lehenga choli. This total knockout piece is a testament to exquisite craftsmanship. Made from fine silk, it makes for a comfortable wear. The lehenga has been delicately and elaborately embroidered, giving your outfit a very rich and stately appearance. It comes with a feather-light dupatta to add to the ensemble. Elevate your style with gold jewellery and earrings and let the compliments keep coming.

Contrasts that charm

Slip into this chic lehenga choli for that stunning look. The contrasting blouse is embellished with big, beautiful motifs. The solid background of the choli draws out the effect beautifully. The skirt too is punctuated with delicate work. The lehenga can be paired with fashionable sandals or high heels. As far as accessories are concerned, you could go for a pair of bangles and a necklace to complete the look. This lehenga

choli can go well for both, a day or an evening event.

An all-time classic

Waltz in this gorgeously created floor-length Anarkali suit for that special occasion. Made from taffeta silk, the crisp and shine of the fabric lend great poise and elegance to your outfit. Available in some stunning colours, there is detailed work in both the lehenga and the dupatta. The choli is available in a mesmerizing gold that matches with the embroidery in the lehenga. It can be worn by women of almost every age group and is suitable for festivals and ceremonies.

A blend of net and silk

This stylish lehenga choli is a fine blend of net and silk to create that shimmery and vibrant look and sits beautifully on your frame. It lends you a touch of class and sophistication. The lehenga flare and its lightweight quality, lets you enjoy the festivities with an ease of movement. The colour of the lehenga and the dupatta is a beautiful pink that will appeal to every woman. The cream blouse goes pretty well with the lehenga. Pair it with any kind of sandals, be it flats or heels, and wear it to an evening event.