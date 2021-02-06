Best LED shoes for kids

BMade of thermoplastic rubber

The Bunnies unisex LED light shoes come in the following colour variants - green, orange, pink and red. It is available in all sizes of UK 5 to UK 10. It has a pull-on closure system and a small one-inch heel. The sole is made of thermoplastic rubber and the shoe is overall quite breathable as well as wear-resistant. The shoes are quite comfortable and your child will surely love the bright and beautiful light display he/she will get to see with every step they take!

Super comfortable

The Fashion205 LED light baby shoes come in the colour red and is ideal for kids who are aged between 4 and 5. It has a velcro closure system and is also quite comfortable to wear, thanks to the absence of any irritating material. Also, the velcro closure system ensures your little one is able to put on and take off his/her shoes themselves, without any help, making them feel older, while enjoying the beautiful lights that shine out from every step they take. The best part is, this shoe is quite budget-friendly too!

Rubber Sole

The Hopscotch unisex baby LED light shoe has a rubber sole and a slip-on closure system. The shoe has a medium width and a western heel type. You can easily clean this shoe though a mild wash or simply by dry cleaning. It is available in the following sizes – 5.5 UK, 10.5 UK and 10 UK (all kid sizes). The shoe comes in the colour black and has some bright and beautiful LED lights shining through, whenever your child takes a step. It has a contemporary design too, so your child will look both bright and stylish wearing this!

Synthetic Leather

The Boomer Cubs unisex synthetic leather LED shoes comes in the following colour variants - baby pink, light blue, navy blue and red. The shoe has sizes ranging from those for infants right up to 5 years of age. It has a polyurethane or PU sole and a snap velcro closure system. The shoe has a medium width. This shoe has bright LED lights installed in it and is also quite comfortable to wear, so your little one can easily walk the extra mile in these super adorable LED shoes!