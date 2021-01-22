Best LED desk lights for optimal lighting in every condition

Clip on table lamp

A table lamp having a wide base clip of 1.35 inches gives a very sturdy and secure grip with soft pad on almost every surface such as desk, computer screen, hard book, music stand,etc. It has a no flickering, dark area and ghosting to protect your vision and reduce fatigue. It has a 360 degree flexible neck which gives your neck a complete freedom and the 3 level brightness allows you to adjust brightness to an optimal level. Azacus USB Led Table Lamp has a rechargeable design and is a perfect buy for anyone and everyone.

Glare free light

A simple yet highly efficient table lamp that produces cool white light which falls very soft on your eyes and is glare free. It is a very excellent feature of 3 grade colour i.e., the colour of light can be changed to cool day light to neutral white to warm white as per your choice and also its 3 grade diming allows you to modify brightness to match the ambience and the colour of light you have chosen to give you the best experience. Wipro Garnet 6W LED Table lamp is the best for business environments.

Multifunctional desk lamp

This desk lamp has a very trendy and attractive built. Made from plastic material, this desk lamp is provided with a ring LED circuit and very flexible gooseneck which you can adjust to any direction and angle according to your comfort levels. The base of this lamp doubles up as a pen holder and has slot design to hold your mobile phone too. The LEDs have three levels of touch dining thus can be used for any and every light environment. HAYDEN Rechargeable Led Desk Lamp turns out to be the perfect one for kids.

Compact build

A very simple and minimalist built desk LED. Its sleek structure makes it take up very less space while in use as well as to store away. It has 250Lm lumen 20 LEDs that give you a bright clear and cool light which is not harsh on your eyes, yet you are advised not to keep the focus directly on your eyes. This desk light has an electrical working system and is foldable vertically. You can not only use Philips 61013 Air 5-Watt LED Desklight for studying or work purposes but can also shoot vlogs and other content with help of this.