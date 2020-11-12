Best leave-in conditioners for bouncy, manageable hair

For hair that is naturally strong

Pollution, scorching sunlight and too much stress is an everyday situation now. To ensure that your hair gets the loving it deserves, Ashba Botanics Right Ringlets leave-in conditioner is a must-try. Known for its moisturizing blend of Baobab and Mongongo Oil, Quinoa and Rosemary, this leave-in conditioner makes your hair stronger, adds shine and reduces frizz. It also gets brownie points for being cruelty-free and vegan. This product is perfect to help someone with dry hair retain enough moisture and get the perfect blow-out.

Get the power of Coconut Oil

This leave-in conditioner is perfect for an instant hair lift. If your hair is fine and dehydrated, a light product like this one can put an end to tangles and knots in no time. To style - simply spray the product throughout towel-dried or damp hair and comb through to ends to coat hair evenly. Due to its lightweight nature, you can easily use this product in combination with any of your other styling products. Easy to apply, this fuss-free conditioner is great for anyone who wants a reliable product they can use daily.

For Sunkissed Hair Also Needs Care

'Sunkissed hair’ is great for Instagram photos and we don’t want you to miss out on it. To ensure that your hair retains its natural moisture after travelling with the sun, Schwarzkopf Professional created a Moisture Kick Spray for a quick fix that really works. Enhanced with the richness of Bonacure hyaluronic acid it detangles your hair, restores lost moisture and boosts your hair’s natural shine. A perfect addition to your hair care regime, this one’s turned into our favourite for dry and curly locks all year round.

For healthy shine and texture

Formulated with Keratin, this leave-in conditioner has packaging that is as delicious as its fruit berry-like fragrance. Now you can add plenty of natural bounce and texture tony hairstyle quickly and easily. A little goes a long way. Thanks to its powerful boosting formula that moisturises even the driest hair and combing out tangles can finally be a tear-free exercise. To use - Take a pea-size amount of this conditioner and massage in the ends of freshly shampooed, damp hair. Anyone looking for a quick rescue from split-end, try this - you won’t be disappointed!