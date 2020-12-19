Best laundry organizers for your home

Foldable organizer

The Solimo Foldable Laundry Organiser which comes in the colour grey has a flap closure system and is made using durable as well as both wear and tear resistant fabric which has the ability to test the time. It is also well stitched to ensure that it is strong enough to carry loads of laundry at one go. Its sturdy structure ensures that it stands erect even when it is not in use. It is also very easy to clean – all you have to do is, use a damp cloth. Ensure that you don’t wash or dry it.

Waterproof basket

The BLEQYS Waterproof Laundry Basket Hamper is available in four other colours, except for grey. This is a multi use basket, so when not using it to keep dirty laundry, you can use it to store CDs, magazines, books, toys, underwears as well as a host of other things, which you might require storing at an immediate point of time. It has a compact design and is made of premium canvas fabric. This laundry basket is safe, durable as well as long lasting. This bag is portable in nature, so when not using you can also opt to store it away.

Oversized bag

The TradeVast Store’s oversized and handy storage laundry organiser is available in four sizes – medium, large, extra large and 2 times extra large. Other than the colour blue umbrella, you also get the option to choose from grey flower and grey triangle. This bag is made of waterproof and high density material. It has double handles and zippers making it extremely sturdy to use. Not only can you use this bag to store laundry, but you can also use it as a multipurpose bag, when not keeping dirty clothes.

Foldable basket

The foldable laundry basket from the house of PrettyKrafts has a lid closure system and can hold upto 75 litres worth of clothes. Other than the colour grey, you get it in three other colours – black, brown and blue. This laundry bag is made of fabric and looks extremely simple and elegant. This laundry bag is quite sturdy and is also very easy to clean – all you need to do is, wipe it with a damp cloth. Never wash it or dry it, because then the laundry bag might get damaged!