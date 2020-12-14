Best laundry detergent for top loading washing machines

Smells fantastic

This top load detergent has solutions to all your washing problems, be it color fading or stain removal. It removes tough stains easily. From playtime dirt and mud stains to accidentally oil blotches, this detergent removes everything. No need to worry about spilled chocolate from that delicious cake, the advanced enzymatic action will remove the toughest of the stains. The Nano Fibre Lock technology locks fraying fibers avoiding further damage to the clothes. The powder texture is soft and smooth with a fine perfume scent that gives a feel-good feeling while protecting your clothes from aging.

Washing machine friendly detergent powder

Remove stains with just one wash. This detergent washing powder is designed to be used top load fully automatic washing machines. As a result, it generates the right amount of foam in the machine. It delivers superior cleaning without damaging the machine with a huge amount of foam. It needs one scoop for normal load and just 1.5 scoops for heavy load providing performance along with the value. The cutting-edge technology provides spotless cleaning for all your clothes, and removes tough stains like juice, chocolate, tomato, and butter/ghee, and maintains the brightness of the clothes. Say goodbye to the stains.

Remove toughest of the stains

The top-load machine specialist laundry detergent is here. With its hand rubbing action, it removes the toughest of the stains in the machine itself. No need to soak the clothes for hours and then scrubbing with the brush. Just put in the detergent, switch on the machine and you are good to go. Moreover, the detergent dissolves completely leaving no trace on clothes or in the machine. You need just one scoop of this powder for 2 scoops of ordinary handwash detergent. Grab this value for money detergent today

Gentle on your clothes

Being out in the world and doing things means getting your hands and clothes dirty. This detergent removes all kinds of stains. From tea or coffee to all the way to turmeric, this detergent has no problem removing stains. It is extremely gentle on your clothes as it is bleach and phosphate-free. It protects your color while removing the stain. It comes in a pack of whooping 6kg. If you prefer brushing your laundry before the machine wash, this detergent is also gentle on your hands. After the wash, it leaves your laundry clean and smelling fresh.