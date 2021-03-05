Best large trampolines for kids to have fun

Extra safe

The Dolphy 10 Feet Jumping Trampoline with Enclosure has an alloy steel frame that is galvanized, making it resistant to rust. It has a capacity of 150 kgs and is considered an ideal choice for both entertainments as well as physical training, irrespective of whether you are a child or an adult. It also has a padded and protective frame, which keeps a person safe from unforeseen injuries, while its high elastic springs ensure a great bounce every time!

Easy to assemble

The Step Over Limited Edition Trampoline with an Enclosure Net has an alloy steel frame and has a wear-resistant UV jumping mat that is made of PP. It can hold up to 120 kgs and is extremely easy to assemble. The trampoline provides maximum safety thanks to its enclosure net which doesn’t have any gaping with the jumping mat. The best part about this trampoline is its large size which ensures multiple people can have a go at it at one go!

For small kids

The Toy Park Diameter 55-inch Kiddy Trampoline has an aluminum frame and is made of polypropylene. Its cushioned pads ensure complete safety as well as comfort during climbs onto the trampoline. It can hold a capacity of up to 45 kgs and is ideal for kids over the age of 2. It can also be substituted as a ball jumping pool. Its poles also have foam padding which ensures that the enclosure is always secure and safe, while your child has fun playing inside!

Good for groups

The IRIS Fitness TUV Approved Trampoline with Enclosure Net has an alloy steel frame and also heavy-duty 7-inch springs that are rust-resistant and ensures a good bounce. It is ideal for young children, and thanks to its large size, multiple children can have a go at it, all at once! It has protective foam poles which tightly connect to the galvanized steel poles using foam sleeves to provide your child with an extra layer of protection every time he decides to have fun and play on the trampoline!