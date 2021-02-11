Best large laptop backpacks

Suitable for safety and comfort

This laptop bag comes with a wide range of built-in features. Made from nylon material that can withstand abrasions and is long-lasting, this laptop bag is well cushioned with a foam base to protect your laptop from any accidents caused when you bump into any surface. Water-resistant, the first compartment comes with an anti-theft organizer for easy and convenient storage. Its other features include - back padding, chest strap, earphone cord support, integrated rain cover, water bottle/umbrella pouch, padded handles, and a strong shoulder strap. Its 45 liters capacity fits up to 17.3-inch laptops or notebooks.

Suitable for long travels in sun, wind, and rain

Stylish and durable unisex travel laptop backpack has 50 liters of capacity. It is made of high-grade water-resistant polyester material that gives it strength and durability for long-term use. Its features include - 2 large zippered compartments, 1 zip pocket at front, 2 side bottle pockets, 4 lash points for yoga mat/help, and 1 chest belt pocket to keep valuables. Interestingly, it comes with an inbuilt rain cover pocket and a cover at the bottom to help you protect your belongings from rain and dust. Suitable to secure up to 17.3" Laptops supported with 12 months warranty for further protection.

Suitable for heavy-duty laptops

This bag comes with countered mesh back support that improves your comfort with easy airflow. It has an in-built laptop sleeve that is not just sturdy but lightweight too. It has three compartments, with two pockets in the front and two small pockets on the hip belt on either side. The back strap can be adjusted both from the top and bottom which enables a good fit for maximum comfort. Perfect for long travels and adventures, this one can easily fit in a 19-inch laptop.

Suitable for stylish and high-tech geeks

This one is for all high-tech geeks. Made from faux leather and high-density polyester, this laptop backpack is completely water-resistant. Designed to fit in a 15.6-inch laptop, clothing, A4 books, iPad, etc to meet daily travel/office needs, this backpack scores brownie points for its safety features. It comes with an anti-theft pocket, an external charging port to keep your mobile safe, and a trolley case for longer travels. For an organizer's dream, pick this one up for its stylish looks, organized compartments, and immense back support.