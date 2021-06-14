Suitable for safety and comfort

This laptop bag comes with a wide range of built-in features. Made from nylon material that can withstand abrasions and is long-lasting, this bag delivers 100 on durability. It is well cushioned and comes with a foam base to protect your laptop from any accidents caused when you bump into any surface. Water-resistant on a whole, the first compartment comes with an anti-theft organizer for easy and convenient storage, while the other for your laptop. Its other features include - back padding, chest strap, earphone cord support, integrated rain cover, water bottle/umbrella pouch, padded handles and a strong shoulder strap. Its 45 litres capacity fits up to 17.3-inch laptops or notebooks.

Suitable for long travels in sun, wind and rain

This stylish and durable unisex travel laptop backpack has 50 litres of capacity. It is made of high-grade water-resistant polyester material that gives it strength and durability for long-term use. Its features include - 2 large zippered compartments, 1 zip pocket at the front, 2 side bottle pockets, 4 lash points for yoga mat/help, and 1 chest belt pocket to keep valuables. Interestingly, it comes with an inbuilt rain cover pocket and a cover at the bottom to help you protect your belongings from dust and dirt. Suitable to secure up to 17.3" laptops, this backpack is supported with 12 months warranty that can be availed after purchase.

Suitable for heavy-duty laptops

This bag comes with countered mesh back support that improves your comfort with easy airflow. It has an in-built laptop sleeve that is not just sturdy but lightweight too. It has three compartments, with two pockets in the front and two small pockets on the hip belt on either side. The back strap can be adjusted both from the top and bottom, enabling a good fit for maximum comfort. Perfect for long travels and adventures, this one can easily fit in a 19-inch laptop.

Suitable for 15.6 inch laptops

This one is for all high-tech geeks. Made from faux leather and high-density polyester, this laptop backpack is completely water-resistant. Designed to fit in a 15.6-inch laptop, clothing, A4 books, iPad, etc to meet daily travel/office needs, this backpack scores brownie points for its safety features. It comes with an anti-theft pocket, an external charging port to keep your mobile safe, and a trolley case for longer travels. An organizer's dream, pick this one up for its stylish looks, organized compartments and immense back support.