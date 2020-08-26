Best knives to chop and cut food items easily

Perfect for daily usage

A knife with a blade made of complete stainless steel and having a ultra sharp normal straight edge that allows you to cut vegetables and fruits in a very fine and thin manner. The ergonomically shaped handle made of plastic that has a proper finger slot for support while cutting or chopping that gives an excellent grip. ROSTON Stainless Steel Carving Knife Multipurpose Kitchen Knife has a 14cm long blade and is perfect for daily kitchen usage for vegetables and fruits.

Heavy duty meat mincer

A seven inches long butcher knife with 3.5 inches of width made of stainless steel that helps you to effortlessly chop and even mince it along with vegetables and fruits. It has a plain blade edge with stainless steel handle having silver colour and a textured pattern that facilitates better grip and holding. The approximate weight of the knife is 600 grams and is provided with a hole in the handle to hang the knife after usage. If you are looking for a big meat cutting butcher knife, A & Y Traders Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Chef's Chopper/ Knife/ Meat Cleaver is the best pick for you.

Cake and bread cutting knife

If you are looking for a knife that will efficiently help you with cutting and slicing bakery items, Diximo 12 Inch Bread Knife" Wide Teeth Wooden Handle, is the one for you. A flexible stainless steel blade that has twelve inches long blade and wide teeth to facilitate easy cutting of cakes and slicing breads. It is very versatile in use and supports multi-functionalism, such as it can be used for applying butter, cheese, jam, etc. You can also use this knife as a tool for applying cream on the cakes.

Five layered scissors knife

If you prefer to have uniformly cut food ingredients and cut herbs from your kitchen garden without harming the plants in any way, BMG LDG Ware Multi-Functional Stainless Steel Kitchen Knives 5 Layers Scissors is the product for you. It cuts and chops vegetables and herbs without crushing them and takes care of delicate stems and leaves. It also can be used for other multipurpose uses like paper crafts, shredding and other uses. The scissors knife handles are lined with silicone for soft, comfortable and strong grip along with having rust free blades that can be cleaned easily with the help of cleaner brush provided.