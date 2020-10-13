Best keyboards to hone your music skills

A quality build

This keyboard features 61 piano style keys with a 48 note polyphony. Explore the 400 tones and find an incredible variety of life-like instruments that go far beyond your expectations. With 100 rhythms you’ll always have a band ready to jam. It comes with an input for a sustain pedal which enables more realistic and satisfying piano sound. One can even play along with music via a 3.5mm audio input or practise quietly with the help of 6.5mm headphones. It is incredibly easy to use with its big and clear LCD display which helps you learn both music notation and clear hand positioning. If you are starting out, this keyboard makes for a perfect pick.

In a maple finish

This touch-sensitive keyboard will accurately reflect every nuance of your playing, making your performances musically expressive. It boasts an attractive maple finish and lends a calm and gentle appeal. This keyboard features a variety of built-in instrument voices and accompaniment styles, making practice more fun and keeping students engaged. Not only will a child learn on this instrument, but they will also have fun, and you will appreciate the attractive design. Its slim design and lightweight quality allows you to play it anywhere. Those in search of a premium quality product, this right here is your answer.

Easy to charge

The keys of this piano can easily be locked for safe transportation. It features a microphone and comes with 16 types of timbre. The device can perform 8 kinds of percussion instrument recording. This electronic keyboard is easily powered on by connecting Android mobile phone charger or by USB cable connected with any computer or even power banks. This keyboard will not weigh heavy on your wallet, it offers all these things at a very reasonable price.

Fine craftsmanship

Playing the keyboard has never been so easy. All functions and buttons are clearly arranged so that even beginners can easily find their way around right from the start. The keynotes stickers are specially designed to keep your eyes on the notes while you play. It makes learning the notes easy and speeds memory of the keys. This multifunctional keyboard features 61 standard keys, providing versatile learning and exciting acoustic experience. It is a good example of fine craftsmanship and with elegant design. For those who want to carry the keyboard around quite often, this product offers great portability.