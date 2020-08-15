Best keyboards to enjoy your musical journey

With microphone

This one is an ideal keyboard for any beginner. The 61-key instrument comes packed with 16 tones, 10 rhythms, six demos and eight percussions. It also features song record and play functionality, single finger and fingered chords along with a microphone as well. This keyboard can be easily powered on by connecting any Android mobile phone charger or by USB cable connected with any computer and even power banks. It is very lightweight and easy to carry around for any kid. It is the ideal gift for anyone starting off in the world of music.

For music students

This keyboard is best for the advanced learners. It features 61 piano style touch sensitive keys with a class-compliant USB port. There are 600 top grade built-in tones and 195 rhythms. It is powered by the new AiX Sound Source that offers multiple effects in tones and rhythms. This keyboard also provides direct on-board access to features like touch toggle, freeze function, chord book etc. For music students getting ready for their tests, advanced rhythm controllers with features like sync start/stop, tap start are absolutely essential. So if there is a student of music in your house, this is the ideal pick.

Ideal choice for young child

If you are looking for a keyboard with bare minimum and basic features, this is the choice for you. It produces 4 kinds of percussion sound, 6 demo with 37 black and white keys. There is also the volume and tempo control and option to produce high-quality sounds and effects. It also has a record and playback function. It can run on AA Batteries as well as USB cable supply. If you are ready to take the next step from a beginner, this is the one for you.

Feature-packed model

This electrical keyboard is a perfect combination of form meeting function. This model has features to match the best. Despite housing the traditional 61 keys, this keyboard is very much portable. It is an ideal option for both home use and those making music on the move. The keyboard provides the option of USB mp3 playback, while the aux makes it easy to connect mobile or tablet devices. It has a wide number of demo songs, rhythms and tones. So if you want a mix between feature and basic functionality, opt for this keyboard without punching a hole in your pocket.