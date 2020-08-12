Best Keratin Enriched Hair Straighteners

Super balanced giving salon finish

This straighter has silkpro care ceramic plates infused with Keratin to provide you optimal shine and ultrasmooth silk glide through your hair minimizing friction and resulting in less heat exposure. It has wide plates to straighten your hair in one go and allows you to adjust the temperature giving you more control over your styling and salon finish. Philips Hp8318/00 Kerashine Temperature Control Straightener heats up quickly as is ready to be used in 60 seconds. It also eliminates your static and frizzy hair by ionic conditioning. So if you are looking out for a straightener with all goodness in one, this is a must buy for you.

Floating plates with a temperature regulator

This straightener comes with floating plates to reduce stress on your hair thus preventing them from tugging. It has keratin infused in its plates to keep your hair healthy, shiny and glide smoothly through them. Its ceramic coated plates ensure even distribution of heat to prevent your hair from heat damage. It comes with a rotating regulator of temperature ranging from 170°C to 230°C.VEGA Keratin Glow Hair Straightener (VHSH-20) has a 360° swivel cord to prevent tangling and help you do complex styles easily.

Locking system with floating plates

This straightener comes with control buttons on its handle to facilitate you in powering on/off the straightener along with reducing or increasing the temperature. It has a smart display of temperature on its handle to help you easily set the heat you wish for. If you are the one who likes things at the grasp of your fingertips, this HAVELLS Keratin Hair Straightener is made for you. It has wide floating ceramic plates to evenly spread the heat through your hair without tangling them.The plates are infused with Keratin to ensure healthy & hydrated hair cuticles. It comes with the plate locking system to ensure safety.

Value for money

This straightener glides smoothly on your hair with its plates enriched with Keratin, that moisturizes and brightens your hair with every stroke. It reduces the possible damage caused by heat. It comes with well placed small buttons to adjust the temperature which ranges from lowest of 150C to highest of 230C. If you love to have varied temperatures to level up your hair styling, REMINGTON S8540 Hair Straightener Keratin Protect is the one for you. It has a good grip with a modern design to keep up with latest trends.The cable is rotatable facilitating easy movement while straightening your hair.