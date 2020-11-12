Best Kajals You Can Rely On For Brilliantly Defined Eyes

Dark and Emboldening!

With a new deep black shade, this Kajal equips you to transform your eyes! It is smudge-proof and as well as water-proof, keeping you worry-free on those really hot and humid days. Also, you will not feel the need to touch it up as often as you otherwise would, given that the kajal lasts for almost 22 hours! So what are you waiting for? Just pop open the lid, twist it up and change your look with one quick emboldening stroke - even when you are late for a lecture or meeting! If you’re always on the go and want to invest in a kajal that lasts long, this is it!

Intense Pigment With Soothing Properties

This newly improved kajal gives a sharp look with its slim roll-up pencil design that glides smoothly, and is smudge and water proof. But what’s more appealing about the product is that the pigment has been boosted with aloe vera for its soothing properties, along with Vitamin E and C. So while the kajal gives your eyes the blackest and darkest definition, the pigment cares for them. This kajal doesn’t just ensure a long-lasting pigment on your eyes, but also makes sure that your eyes look fresh all day long - perfect for your everyday needs.

Natural Black Colour To Enhance Your Eyes

This Kajal wand ticks all the boxes - the product has 100% natural black colour, is smudge proof and long lasting, and also easy to use! The kajal is boosted with almond oil and rose extracts to nourish your eyes while making them look gorgeous effortlessly! Paraben and mineral free, Himalaya’s Pure Expression Kajal is ophthalmologically tested and is deemed suitable for contact lens users every day! Simply twist it up, put it on and let your eyes do the talking! Looking for kajal with natural properties? Then this one's for you.

Intense Pigment Formulated For Sensitive Eyes

This kajal’s new generation formula not only ensures the best transformation for your eyes but also takes care of them. The pigment which gives out a deep intense colour with just one stroke, has been formulated to care for your eyes with ingredients like Cocoa Butter, Olive Oil Esters and Vitamin E and C. Enriched with these ingredients, the kajal is suitable for everyone with sensitive eyes - even when you're wearing contact lenses. Not to mention the pigment is smudge and waterproof and lasts for up to 12 hours! If you’re looking for something that cares for your eyes while also enhancing your looks - this is a good option!