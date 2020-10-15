Best jackets for young girls

Easy to wear

Soft and cushion-like puffer styles are the answer to all outerwear woes – they are equipped to handle the weather. It is crafted with the softest polyfibre shell that acts as an insulating down. This product features an oversized silhouette, a detachable hood with an adjustable drawstring toggle and a zippered front. It also sports a troika of flowers in the upper right hand corner. The attractive colour adds to its appeal. For those seeking comfort and ease, this is the jacket to own.

Vibrant colour

The stylish and cosy half jacket can also be layered up on a T-shirt or pullover for that extra warmth. The mix of cotton and polyester blend fabric makes sure that it feels soft on your child's skin. The vibrant colour and the star-printed pattern will make for a go-to piece in your kid's closet. The hoodie with the jacket, while making a cool style statement, provides an extra layer of protection and locks the heat in. For those in search of a stylish outfit, this offers a fantastic option.

Sartorially supreme

Crafted from polyester, this tight weave shell insulates and keeps your child warm and sheltered. Whether you're hitting the slopes or the streets, this fashionable pink jacket will keep you excellent company. The big black buttons in the front are eye-catching and sartorially score a point. The easy charm of the spread collar takes its style quotient a notch higher. The pockets at a slight slant help you keep you little trinkets and other such assorted things. A super fashionable number, this will get your child noticed instantly in any room. It exudes a certain nonchalance that makes it a very attractive thing to have. Just go for this one if you need an affordable jacket for your child.

Layer it up

This stunning red number is sure to get your child super compliments. A two-button jacket with a big rose flower motif down its front is an instant hit. Think of this jacket as a layering tool, to be worn beneath a warmer cover-up when the temperature drops or solo when the cold picks up. Throw this jacket over any T-shirt or a dress and watch your style quotient zoom ahead. It has a very contemporary vibe to it and is super chic. Team it up with denims or trousers and match it with tan boots to complete the look. For those in search of a quality jacket, this is a fabulous pick.