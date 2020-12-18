Best jackets for baby girls

Hoodie Jacket

Most baby girls love the colour pink, and this hooded jacket from the house of LC WAIKIKI is definitely one they’d simply love to wear. This sweater is extremely easy to take care of, simply give it a machine wash and it’ll be as good as new. This jacket comes with a zipped lock, so that in case your baby girl is feeling a little too cold, you could always cover her up! Since the colour is an adorable pink shade, your little girl will just stand out in the crowd and how. Also, thanks to its hoodie, you can even protect her tiny head from cold too!

Fur jacket

The TAMAITI Zip Fur Jacket with Pink Polka Dots is made of 100% polyester that is non-allergenic, making it comfortable to wear and is suitable for sensitive skin too. It helps to keep warm both indoors and outdoors. Its premium quality breathable fur allows your baby girl to not just feel comfortable but also ensures that prolonged hours don’t make her cranky. This fur jacket is available in two colours – yellow and pink.

Solid full sleeves

The Hopscotch Girls Polyester Full Sleeve Cool Solid Jacket comes in the colour pink and has a regular fit. It looks extremely cute with its bunny ears poking out on both sides, ensuring your little girl looks adorable with it. It requires a gentle wash to get it cleaned, which is why you should avoid throwing it into the machine since it can damage the polyester fabric, and is available for sizes right from 6 months to 5 years! This cute little pink coloured hoodie would go well with all sorts of clothes and will make your little princess the happiest when wearing it!

Printed jacket

The CityKart Baby Girl’s Polyester Full Sleeve Printed Jacket is available in five colours – pink, light pink, red, beige and dark blue. This jacket can be cleaned with a gentle wash and machine wash is to be avoided at all costs. It has a regular fit and is made of 100% polyester. All the colours which are available look equally adorable and are bound to suit your little girl, irrespective of what you decide to combine it with – because your little star will shine in it!