Best iPad 12.9-inch cases

Portable design

The Spigen Stand Folio Back Cover Case for iPad Pro 12.9-Inch is also available in the color black and has a portable design that allows you to also store daily essentials and a spare pencil on the cover. It allows for hands-free viewing, thanks to it being doubled as a stand. You can use this and ensure full privacy as well as coverage, thanks to its secure magnetic closure system. However, keep in mind that it is only compatible with the iPad Pro 12.9-Inch 2017 model.

Rebound magnets

The ESR Rebound Magnetic Smart Case is suitable only for the iPad Pro 12.9-Inch 2018 and 2020 models and is also available in blue, rose and grey, other than black. It is magnetically attached which ensures there is a proper and strong lock between the iPad and the case. It also supports the Apple Pencil’s magnetic attachment as well as wireless charging. This smart case comes with a tri-fold front cover that allows both typing stand mode as well as viewing mode. It also has a reliable auto sleep and wake-up function.

Sturdy build

The Oaky Case Cover with Pencil Holder and Magnet Protective Function is also available for the iPad 12.9-Inch 2017 2nd Gen and iPad Pro 12.9-Inch 2020 4th Gen. It is available in the following colors, other than black-brown, grey, dark green, lavender, navy blue, and space blue. It has a stable tri-fold stand which helps with both viewings as well as typing, providing extreme comfort both times. It is made of high-quality premium PU leather and is also shock-resistant.

Luxurious design

The ZUGU Case iPad Pro 12.9-Inch case is also available in the following colors – black, brown, purple, and red. It is exclusively crafted with a luxurious design that also features an anti-rip external matte synthetic leather and a fiberglass interior to ensure proper durability. It also has superior drop protection, thanks to its rugged TPU and PC shell casing. It has the ability to withstand a 5-foot drop onto cement to ensure a minimized impact. It allows you to use it in 10 different angles too!