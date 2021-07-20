Smart upgrade for swing and sliding doors

Brought to you by a respected locking solutions brand, this intelligent lock offers excellent security. Sporting a unique design, you'll find it suitable for doors between 35mm and 55mm thickness. A feature we love is that you can install this versatile lock on any swing or sliding door. Moreover, it supports multiple access modes such as pin code, RFID card, OTPs and remote access via the dedicated app. What's more, you don't have to worry about forgetting to lock the door as it automatically engages the locking mechanism when the door is closed.

If you're looking for a smart lock that's stylish and very effective, choose this one.

For convenience and versatile unlocking

With five modes of access, including fingerprints, Bluetooth, and NFC cards, this smart door lock is ideal for homes or offices. This intelligent lock is equipped with three motorised deadbolts and a manual knob to give you enhanced security. In addition, you won't have to leave spare keys with neighbours for guests when you're away, as this lock comes with time-bound OTP support. Other notable features include access to around-the-clock activity logs and an impressive power standby time of up to eight months.

If you're looking to buy a secure smart lock with loads of features, choose this one.

Fast access and easy to install

This well-designed lock comes with a flush keypad, RFID reader and an adjustable handle, so you can easily install it on the left or right of your door. Thanks to the high-sensitivity fingerprint scanner built into the handle, you can unlock this door in under a second using your biometrics. Like other smart locks, you also have the option to use different unlocking modes like RFID cards, OTPs and passcodes. When connected to your smartphone by Bluetooth, you can even unlock the door through the app. For all the impressive features of a high-end smart lock at a budget price, we find this lock offers excellent value.

If you're looking for great security at a pocket-friendly price, choose this lock.

Ideal for thick doors

Suitable for doors from 1.5-inches to 4-inches thick, you can have peace of mind even if your home has a heavy and sturdy door. Made from high-quality materials, this lock features weather-resistant stainless steel deadbolts. It also comes with an internal locking knob for extra security. Keeping your passcode safe is easy as the HD touch screen doesn't retain fingerprints easily, and the lock supports password masking. While you can generate passcodes and OTPs using the smartphone app, the package includes two mechanical keys and three smart cards.

For professional-grade security that fits most door sizes, we highly recommend buying this fantastic lock.